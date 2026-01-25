Devaki Amma: The Green Crusader of Tapovanam
Environmentalist Kollakkayil Devaki Amma, awarded the Padma Shri, transformed 4.5 acres into a forest, fostering rare species. Her efforts, inspired by a 1980 accident, were previously recognized with the Nari Shakti Puraskar. Devaki Amma, at 92, still educates others about environmental conservation at her green sanctuary named ‘Tapovanam’.
Environmentalist Kollakkayil Devaki Amma, honored with the Padma Shri, views the accolade as divine recognition for her unwavering commitment to environmental conservation.
Following a 1980 accident, Devaki Amma's passion drove her to convert her 4.5-acre land in Kandalloor into a thriving forest, Tapovanam, home to numerous rare species.
Celebrated previously with the Nari Shakti Puraskar, the 92-year-old continues her mission by educating students on environmental stewardship.