Devaki Amma: The Green Crusader of Tapovanam

Environmentalist Kollakkayil Devaki Amma, honored with the Padma Shri, views the accolade as divine recognition for her unwavering commitment to environmental conservation.

Following a 1980 accident, Devaki Amma's passion drove her to convert her 4.5-acre land in Kandalloor into a thriving forest, Tapovanam, home to numerous rare species.

Celebrated previously with the Nari Shakti Puraskar, the 92-year-old continues her mission by educating students on environmental stewardship.