Devaki Amma: The Green Crusader of Tapovanam

Environmentalist Kollakkayil Devaki Amma, awarded the Padma Shri, transformed 4.5 acres into a forest, fostering rare species. Her efforts, inspired by a 1980 accident, were previously recognized with the Nari Shakti Puraskar. Devaki Amma, at 92, still educates others about environmental conservation at her green sanctuary named ‘Tapovanam’.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Alappuzha | Updated: 25-01-2026 20:01 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 20:01 IST
Environmentalist Kollakkayil Devaki Amma, honored with the Padma Shri, views the accolade as divine recognition for her unwavering commitment to environmental conservation.

Following a 1980 accident, Devaki Amma's passion drove her to convert her 4.5-acre land in Kandalloor into a thriving forest, Tapovanam, home to numerous rare species.

Celebrated previously with the Nari Shakti Puraskar, the 92-year-old continues her mission by educating students on environmental stewardship.

