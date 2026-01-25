Green Crusader Devaki Amma: A Forest in Her Backyard
Kollakkayil Devaki Amma, awarded the Padma Shri, transformed 4.5 acres into a forest named Tapovanam, home to rare species. Inspired by a 1980 car accident, she planted over 3,000 trees. Her contributions were previously recognized with the Nari Shakti Puraskar. She remains active, educating visitors about biodiversity.
Renowned environmentalist Kollakkayil Devaki Amma has been honored with the prestigious Padma Shri award, which she regards as divine recognition for her lifelong efforts.
Devaki Amma, a resident of Puthiyavila, has converted her 4.5-acre property into a verdant forest sanctuary filled with rare botanical species, aptly named 'Tapovanam.'
Her journey began in 1980 following a life-altering car accident. Since then, she has planted over 3,000 trees, earning accolades like the Nari Shakti Puraskar in 2018 for her exemplary contributions.