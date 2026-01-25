Left Menu

Green Crusader Devaki Amma: A Forest in Her Backyard

Kollakkayil Devaki Amma, awarded the Padma Shri, transformed 4.5 acres into a forest named Tapovanam, home to rare species. Inspired by a 1980 car accident, she planted over 3,000 trees. Her contributions were previously recognized with the Nari Shakti Puraskar. She remains active, educating visitors about biodiversity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Alappuzha | Updated: 25-01-2026 19:53 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 19:53 IST
Environmentalist
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned environmentalist Kollakkayil Devaki Amma has been honored with the prestigious Padma Shri award, which she regards as divine recognition for her lifelong efforts.

Devaki Amma, a resident of Puthiyavila, has converted her 4.5-acre property into a verdant forest sanctuary filled with rare botanical species, aptly named 'Tapovanam.'

Her journey began in 1980 following a life-altering car accident. Since then, she has planted over 3,000 trees, earning accolades like the Nari Shakti Puraskar in 2018 for her exemplary contributions.

