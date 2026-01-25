Green Crusader Devaki Amma: A Forest in Her Backyard

Renowned environmentalist Kollakkayil Devaki Amma has been honored with the prestigious Padma Shri award, which she regards as divine recognition for her lifelong efforts.

Devaki Amma, a resident of Puthiyavila, has converted her 4.5-acre property into a verdant forest sanctuary filled with rare botanical species, aptly named 'Tapovanam.'

Her journey began in 1980 following a life-altering car accident. Since then, she has planted over 3,000 trees, earning accolades like the Nari Shakti Puraskar in 2018 for her exemplary contributions.