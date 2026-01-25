Left Menu

Gambir Singh Yonzone: An Unsung Hero of Environmental Science

Gambir Singh Yonzone, an esteemed botanist, was recently honored with the Padma Shri for his impactful service in Darjeeling and Sikkim. He continues to dedicate himself to sustainable development projects, authoring books, and planning workshops to boost regional agricultural income through medicinal plant cultivation.

In a remarkable recognition of his contributions to environmental science and regional development, botanist Gambir Singh Yonzone has been honored with the prestigious Padma Shri award. Yonzone, recognized as one of India's 'unsung heroes,' hails from the picturesque region of Kalimpong in West Bengal.

At 86, Yonzone continues to work tirelessly for sustainable development in the Darjeeling and Sikkim Himalayas. Currently, he is authoring a book that explores ecological perspectives in these regions. His work emphasizes the link between regional service and national progress.

Yonzone, a former botany professor and college principal, plans to introduce workshops that educate farmers on growing medicinal plants, promising them higher incomes than traditional agriculture. His pioneering efforts have made a significant impact in integrating plant and environmental sciences for holistic community growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

