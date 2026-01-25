Gambir Singh Yonzone: An Unsung Hero of Environmental Science

In a remarkable recognition of his contributions to environmental science and regional development, botanist Gambir Singh Yonzone has been honored with the prestigious Padma Shri award. Yonzone, recognized as one of India's 'unsung heroes,' hails from the picturesque region of Kalimpong in West Bengal.

At 86, Yonzone continues to work tirelessly for sustainable development in the Darjeeling and Sikkim Himalayas. Currently, he is authoring a book that explores ecological perspectives in these regions. His work emphasizes the link between regional service and national progress.

Yonzone, a former botany professor and college principal, plans to introduce workshops that educate farmers on growing medicinal plants, promising them higher incomes than traditional agriculture. His pioneering efforts have made a significant impact in integrating plant and environmental sciences for holistic community growth.

