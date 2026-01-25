Stuttgart Triumphs Over Gladbach with 3-0 Victory

Deniz Undav played a pivotal role in Stuttgart's 3-0 victory against Borussia Mönchengladbach on Sunday, following a Europa League setback to Roma. The victory retains Stuttgart's strong standing in the Bundesliga, securing an opportunity for the Champions League.

Stuttgart overcame an initial hurdle when Jamie Leweling conceded a penalty, only for goalkeeper Alexander Nübel to thwart Gladbach's Haris Tabakovic from scoring. Leweling redeemed himself by opening the scoring in the 30th minute, while a Gladbach own goal increased Stuttgart's lead.

Undav, coming onto the field as a second-half substitute, sealed the win with his 11th goal of the season. The result marked Gladbach's fourth loss in six games, leading to expressions of discontent from their fans.

