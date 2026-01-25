Left Menu

Breaking Barriers: India's Historic Space Odyssey Honored

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, the first Indian to set foot on the International Space Station, was awarded the Ashoka Chakra. His space journey signifies India's impressive advancements in human space exploration. The Ashoka Chakra is part of multiple gallantry awards sanctioned by President Droupadi Murmu for military personnel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2026 20:47 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 20:47 IST
Breaking Barriers: India's Historic Space Odyssey Honored
Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla
  • Country:
  • India

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla has etched his name in history as the first Indian astronaut to step onto the International Space Station (ISS), and his pioneering efforts were recognized on Sunday when he was awarded the Ashoka Chakra, India's highest peacetime gallantry award.

Shukla's remarkable journey, as part of the landmark Axiom-4 mission, marked the first visit of an Indian to the ISS and the second Indian in space since Rakesh Sharma's historic flight 41 years ago. His mission of 18 days was a testament to India's growing role in global space exploration efforts.

The announcement of his award was part of a larger recognition by President Droupadi Murmu, who approved gallantry awards for 70 armed forces personnel ahead of the Republic Day celebrations. This recognition comes as a testament to Shukla's significant contributions to India's human spaceflight capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

 United Kingdom
2
Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

 United States
3
EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

 Global
4
Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Case

Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Cas...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026