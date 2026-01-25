Breaking Barriers: India's Historic Space Odyssey Honored

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla has etched his name in history as the first Indian astronaut to step onto the International Space Station (ISS), and his pioneering efforts were recognized on Sunday when he was awarded the Ashoka Chakra, India's highest peacetime gallantry award.

Shukla's remarkable journey, as part of the landmark Axiom-4 mission, marked the first visit of an Indian to the ISS and the second Indian in space since Rakesh Sharma's historic flight 41 years ago. His mission of 18 days was a testament to India's growing role in global space exploration efforts.

The announcement of his award was part of a larger recognition by President Droupadi Murmu, who approved gallantry awards for 70 armed forces personnel ahead of the Republic Day celebrations. This recognition comes as a testament to Shukla's significant contributions to India's human spaceflight capabilities.

