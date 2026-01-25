Gujarat Luminaries Honored with Padma Shri for Excellence in Art, Literature, and Social Service

Four renowned figures from Gujarat have been awarded the Padma Shri in recognition of their exceptional contributions to social service, literature, and art. The honorees are dholak virtuoso Mir Hajibhai Kasambhai, well-known humorist Ratilal Borisagar, traditional storytelling artist Dharmiklal Pandya, and social worker Nilesh Mandlewala.

Mir Hajibhai Kasambhai, popularly known as 'Haji Ramakadu', has captivated audiences with his dholak performances over a six-decade career, fostering the arts and charity. Conveying his joy at receiving the award, Kasambhai noted the recognition by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his lifelong dedication.

Literature and humor have been enriched by Ratilal Borisagar's works, as evidenced by his numerous collections and novels. His esteemed career began with storytelling, before focusing on humor, earning him national acclaim. Dharmiklal Pandya, a key figure in the revival of the Akhyan storytelling style, follows a family legacy in this ancient art. Social worker Nilesh Mandlewala, through the organization Donate Life, has facilitated over 1,300 organ donations, saving countless lives and promoting the cause of organ donation awareness.

(With inputs from agencies.)