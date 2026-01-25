The Unexpected Honor: Vellappally Natesan's Padma Bhushan Journey

In a turn of events, Vellappally Natesan, the Ezhava leader and general secretary of the SNDP Yogam, recently expressed his gratitude as he was conferred with the prestigious Padma Bhushan, one of India's highest civilian honors.

The recognition came as a surprise to Natesan, who shared that he was unaware of any recommendations for the award. Despite recent controversies over his speeches, he highlighted that the award felt especially meaningful.

Celebrated for his role in empowering the SNDP Yogam, Natesan's contributions to society were acknowledged by many, including former BJP state president K Surendran, who hailed his impactful presence in Kerala's social framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)