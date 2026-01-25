Left Menu

The Unexpected Honor: Vellappally Natesan's Padma Bhushan Journey

Vellappally Natesan, a notable Ezhava leader and SNDP Yogam's general secretary, was awarded the Padma Bhushan. Expressing gratitude, he revealed his surprise at receiving the award. Despite controversy over alleged hate speeches, he acknowledged the award as a recognition of his societal contributions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 25-01-2026 22:15 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 22:15 IST
The Unexpected Honor: Vellappally Natesan's Padma Bhushan Journey
  • Country:
  • India

In a turn of events, Vellappally Natesan, the Ezhava leader and general secretary of the SNDP Yogam, recently expressed his gratitude as he was conferred with the prestigious Padma Bhushan, one of India's highest civilian honors.

The recognition came as a surprise to Natesan, who shared that he was unaware of any recommendations for the award. Despite recent controversies over his speeches, he highlighted that the award felt especially meaningful.

Celebrated for his role in empowering the SNDP Yogam, Natesan's contributions to society were acknowledged by many, including former BJP state president K Surendran, who hailed his impactful presence in Kerala's social framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

 United Kingdom
2
Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

 United States
3
EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

 Global
4
Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Case

Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Cas...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026