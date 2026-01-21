Left Menu

Successful Rescue after Indian Air Force Microlite Aircraft Accident

An Indian Air Force microlite aircraft experienced an accident in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. Thankfully, the two onboard pilots are safe, having executed a controlled landing in a pond. The area is secured, and authorities are investigating the engine's technical snag that caused the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newdelhi/Prayagraj | Updated: 21-01-2026 14:28 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 14:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An Indian Air Force microlite aircraft was involved in an accident in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, according to defence sources. Fortunately, the pilot and the other crew member escaped unharmed.

The incident occurred during a routine sortie when the aircraft developed a technical snag. Despite the unexpected complication, the pilots managed a controlled landing in a pond near K P College in the George Town police area.

The area has been secured by authorities as an investigation into the technical issues affecting the aircraft engine gets underway. Police, fire brigade personnel, and local residents, including divers, played significant roles in ensuring the pilots' safe rescue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

