Punjab and Haryana Unite for 77th Republic Day Celebrations

On Monday, Punjab and Haryana celebrated the 77th Republic Day with statewide festivities. In Fazilka, Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria unfurled the national flag, while Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann did so in Hoshiarpur. Similar patriotic fervor was evident in Haryana, where Governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh and Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini presided over ceremonies in Panchkula and Gurugram, respectively.

Chief Minister Mann, during his address in Hoshiarpur, paid heartfelt tributes to the freedom fighters who valiantly fought for India's independence. He also expressed gratitude to the armed forces for their unwavering dedication in maintaining the nation's unity. Meanwhile, Haryana's CM Saini emphasized the importance of constitutional values and democratic ideals, urging citizens to work towards a developed and self-reliant India.

Amidst these celebrations, police and home guard contingents participated in parades at various district headquarters, reinforcing the tight security measures across Punjab and Haryana to ensure a peaceful and secure Republic Day commemoration.