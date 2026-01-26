Punjab's Tribute to Sikh Guru at Republic Day Parade

Punjab's tableau at Monday's Republic Day parade honored the ninth Sikh Guru, Guru Tegh Bahadur, marking the 350th anniversary of his martyrdom. The tribute celebrated him as a protector of human conscience, faith, and freedom.

The tableau showcased Guru Tegh Bahadur's supreme sacrifice for humanity, religious liberty, and justice, core values that continue to inspire people across generations. Its centerpiece was a symbolic hand emanating spiritual energy, representing the Guru's humanitarian vision.

In front, a rotating 'Ek Onkar' highlighted the eternal truth of Sikh philosophy, while a cloth reading 'Hind Di Chadar' draped the hand, symbolizing protection for the oppressed. The spiritual tableau backdrop featured Gurudwara Sis Ganj Sahib, the site of the Guru's martyrdom, and musical performances by Raagi Singhs, underscoring Punjab's rich spiritual legacy.