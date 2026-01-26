Left Menu

Punjab's Tribute to Sikh Guru at Republic Day Parade

The Republic Day parade featured Punjab's tableau honoring Guru Tegh Bahadur's 350th martyrdom anniversary. The display highlighted his sacrifice for religious freedom and justice. The tableau included symbolic elements like 'Ek Onkar' and 'Hind Di Chadar', along with depictions of historical sites and figures, celebrating the Guru's legacy.

Punjab's tableau at Monday's Republic Day parade honored the ninth Sikh Guru, Guru Tegh Bahadur, marking the 350th anniversary of his martyrdom. The tribute celebrated him as a protector of human conscience, faith, and freedom.

The tableau showcased Guru Tegh Bahadur's supreme sacrifice for humanity, religious liberty, and justice, core values that continue to inspire people across generations. Its centerpiece was a symbolic hand emanating spiritual energy, representing the Guru's humanitarian vision.

In front, a rotating 'Ek Onkar' highlighted the eternal truth of Sikh philosophy, while a cloth reading 'Hind Di Chadar' draped the hand, symbolizing protection for the oppressed. The spiritual tableau backdrop featured Gurudwara Sis Ganj Sahib, the site of the Guru's martyrdom, and musical performances by Raagi Singhs, underscoring Punjab's rich spiritual legacy.

