Leaders Unite for Historic Hind Di Chadar Celebration
Prominent leaders including Amit Shah and Pawan Kalyan are set to attend the Hind Di Chadar event in Nanded, commemorating Guru Tegh Bahadur's 350th martyrdom anniversary. The event draws nearly 10 lakh devotees and features the ceremonial placement of Shri Guru Granth Sahib Ji and Nagar Kirtan.
- Country:
- India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan are expected to attend the significant Hind Di Chadar event in Nanded, as confirmed by district officials.
The event, marking the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, features participation from notable figures. Shah is set to arrive at 2 pm and attend the Shaheedi Samagam, while Kalyan plans to visit Takhat Sachkhand Gurudwara Shri Hazur Sahib before heading to Hyderabad.
With an anticipated attendance of around 10 lakh devotees, the event began with the placement of the Shri Guru Granth Sahib Ji and Nagar Kirtan procession from the revered Takhat Sachkhand Shri Hazur Abchal Nagar Sahib.
