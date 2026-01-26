Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh: The Divine and the Brave

The Himachal Pradesh tableau accentuates the state's dual identity as 'Dev Bhoomi' and 'Veer Bhoomi'. Highlighting its military achievements, it commemorates the bravery of 1,203 gallantry awardees. The Republic Day representation is a testament to the state's enduring contributions to India's defense forces and its cultural and martial legacy.

On Monday, the Himachal Pradesh tableau captured the duality of its identity as both a land of divine blessings and fearless patriotism, paying homage to its brave sons and daughters.

The display, dubbed 'Dev Bhoomi' for its sanctity and 'Veer Bhoomi' for courage, celebrated the state's exceptional military record with 1,203 gallantry award winners, including four Param Vir Chakras, two Ashok Chakras, and ten Maha Vir Chakras.

As a prominent contributor to India's defense forces, the tableau highlighted Himachal's proud martial tradition, deeply rooted in its cultural backdrop, serving as a powerful reminder of its enduring valor and heritage.

