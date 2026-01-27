Left Menu

Box Office Blaze: 'Border 2' Breaks Records on Republic Day

'Border 2', a sequel to the 1997 hit 'Border', shines at the box office with record-breaking Republic Day earnings of Rs 63.59 crore net on Day 4. Starring Sunny Deol and backed by T-Series and J P Films, the film has amassed Rs 193.48 crore in just four days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-01-2026 15:17 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 15:17 IST
Sunny Deol's latest film, 'Border 2', has set a new benchmark for Hindi cinema, delivering an unprecedented net box office collection of Rs 63.59 crore on Republic Day, marking the highest ever for the holiday.

Released on January 23, the movie continues the legacy of the 1997 blockbuster and has already grossed a total of Rs 193.48 crore within four days. Despite its success, 'Border 2' faces challenges abroad, with six Gulf countries refusing its release due to alleged anti-Pakistan themes.

The T-Series and J P Films-backed production, featuring Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty, delves into the historical backdrop of the 1971 India-Pakistan war. Producers Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, along with Dutta and Nidhi Dutta, are awaiting a response regarding its international distribution issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

