Republic Day Disillusionment Sparks Debate Amidst Detainment of Activist

As the nation celebrated its 77th Republic Day with grandeur, Gitanjali J Angmo, co-founder of the Himalayan Institute of Alternatives Ladakh (HIAL) and wife of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, expressed her disillusionment over the festivities.

Angmo questioned the relevance of the celebration, citing the unlawful detention of her husband, Sonam Wangchuk, for four months under the National Security Act. She criticized the neglect of constitutional rights in Ladakh, which had led to protests and subsequent violence in the region.

Highlighting broader issues, she raised concerns about environmental neglect, unemployment, and the state of education in Ladakh. Angmo pointed out the lack of commitment towards sustainable building practices in the region, despite claims of pursuing a carbon-neutral Ladakh.

(With inputs from agencies.)