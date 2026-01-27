Left Menu

Republic Day Disillusionment Sparks Debate Amidst Detainment of Activist

Gitanjali J Angmo, co-founder of HIAL and wife of detained climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, expressed disillusionment during Republic Day celebrations. Angmo questions the significance of the event when constitutional rights are neglected, highlighting Wangchuk's detention and broader issues like unemployment and environmental concerns in Ladakh.

As the nation celebrated its 77th Republic Day with grandeur, Gitanjali J Angmo, co-founder of the Himalayan Institute of Alternatives Ladakh (HIAL) and wife of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, expressed her disillusionment over the festivities.

Angmo questioned the relevance of the celebration, citing the unlawful detention of her husband, Sonam Wangchuk, for four months under the National Security Act. She criticized the neglect of constitutional rights in Ladakh, which had led to protests and subsequent violence in the region.

Highlighting broader issues, she raised concerns about environmental neglect, unemployment, and the state of education in Ladakh. Angmo pointed out the lack of commitment towards sustainable building practices in the region, despite claims of pursuing a carbon-neutral Ladakh.

