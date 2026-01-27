Indian-American Community Braces Cold to Honor India's Republic Day

In the face of biting cold temperatures, the Indian-American community displayed undeniable dedication by gathering to celebrate the 77th Republic Day of India.

Consul General DC Manjunath led the proceedings, unfolding the National Flag amidst a solemn rendition of the National Anthem. The President of India's Address was also prominently featured.

A special exhibition titled 'Vande Mataram: A 150-Year Legacy' showcased the national song's historic evolution, while a cultural program of patriotic tributes underscored the enduring connection between India and its diaspora.

(With inputs from agencies.)