Assam's Electoral Roll Revision Sparks Controversy Amid 'Miya' Voter Exclusion Claims
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma asserted that only 'Miyas' face issues in the ongoing electoral roll revision, as the process targets Bengali-speaking Muslims. Sarma emphasized the state's focus on excluding non-citizens from voting. Critics allege the exercise harasses genuine citizens, particularly religious minorities.
- Country:
- India
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has reiterated that the ongoing Special Revision (SR) of electoral rolls presents no issues for Assamese citizens, asserting that only 'Miyas', a term used for Bengali-speaking Muslims, face difficulties.
On the sidelines of a Digboi program, Sarma claimed that the exclusion of 'Miya' voters is a first step, forecasting the removal of four to five lakh Muslim votes from Bangladesh in a future Special Intensive Revision.
Opposition parties argue this SR exercise harasses minorities, alleging it serves BJP interests. The Election Commission aims for error-free electoral lists, but the process is seen as targeting specific communities, raising concerns about genuine voter exclusion.
