World Bank Approves $350 Million Aid for Lebanon's Recovery

The World Bank announced on Tuesday its approval of $350 million in new financing aimed at aiding Lebanon as it strives to address the basic needs of its poorest and most vulnerable citizens amidst its economic recovery efforts.

This funding is targeted at improving the delivery of high-impact public services. A central facet of this initiative is the digital transformation of Lebanon's public sector, which is expected to enhance efficiency and accessibility.

The move is part of a broader strategy by the World Bank to support economies in crisis, leveraging digital solutions to bolster governance and service provision during critical recovery periods.

