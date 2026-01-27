World Bank Approves $350 Million Aid for Lebanon's Recovery
The World Bank has approved $350 million in financing to support Lebanon's economic recovery by assisting the poor and vulnerable. The funds aim to enhance delivery of public services through digital transformation.
The World Bank announced on Tuesday its approval of $350 million in new financing aimed at aiding Lebanon as it strives to address the basic needs of its poorest and most vulnerable citizens amidst its economic recovery efforts.
This funding is targeted at improving the delivery of high-impact public services. A central facet of this initiative is the digital transformation of Lebanon's public sector, which is expected to enhance efficiency and accessibility.
The move is part of a broader strategy by the World Bank to support economies in crisis, leveraging digital solutions to bolster governance and service provision during critical recovery periods.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Call for Crisis Aid as Manipur Faces Unprecedented Ethnic Strife
Ex-Station Master Calls for First-Aid Overhaul in Railways
Heroic Rescues in Kashmir's Snow: Police Aid Trapped Individuals
Foundation Stone Laid for Landmark Super-Speciality Children's Hospital in Tamil Nadu
Special Reserved Trains To Aid As Snowfall Disrupts Jammu Travel