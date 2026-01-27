Retrouvailles 2026: Shaping the Global Luxury Wedding Landscape

Set against the regal backdrop of Anantara Jewel Bagh, Jaipur, Retrouvailles' fifth edition united prominent voices in the luxury wedding industry, fostering dialogue, creative exchange, and collaboration. Curated by Kanika Mehta of EXP Exchange, the conclave emphasized excellence, drawing key stakeholders from India and overseas to shape the future of luxury weddings.

The event, attended by Rajasthan's Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari, celebrated India's central role in the global luxury wedding market. With over 450 high-end delegates, the conclave highlighted partnerships and perspectives essential for shaping destination weddings and experiential celebrations, reinforcing Jaipur's reputation as a preferred site for international gatherings.

Discussions focused on evolving client expectations, cross-border logistics, and design sensibilities, underscoring the industry's collaborative nature. Retrouvailles 2026 effectively showcased Jaipur as a powerhouse in luxury wedding hosting, with cultural performances and global participation enhancing its significance as a hub for industry innovation and influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)