Left Menu

Retrouvailles 2026: Shaping the Global Luxury Wedding Landscape

Retrouvailles’ fifth edition was a significant gathering at Anantara Jewel Bagh, Jaipur, bringing together industry leaders to shape the future of luxury weddings. Curated by Kanika Mehta of EXP Exchange, it highlighted India's rising influence in the global luxury wedding market with diverse participation from local and international figures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 27-01-2026 18:01 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 18:01 IST
Retrouvailles 2026: Shaping the Global Luxury Wedding Landscape
  • Country:
  • India

Set against the regal backdrop of Anantara Jewel Bagh, Jaipur, Retrouvailles' fifth edition united prominent voices in the luxury wedding industry, fostering dialogue, creative exchange, and collaboration. Curated by Kanika Mehta of EXP Exchange, the conclave emphasized excellence, drawing key stakeholders from India and overseas to shape the future of luxury weddings.

The event, attended by Rajasthan's Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari, celebrated India's central role in the global luxury wedding market. With over 450 high-end delegates, the conclave highlighted partnerships and perspectives essential for shaping destination weddings and experiential celebrations, reinforcing Jaipur's reputation as a preferred site for international gatherings.

Discussions focused on evolving client expectations, cross-border logistics, and design sensibilities, underscoring the industry's collaborative nature. Retrouvailles 2026 effectively showcased Jaipur as a powerhouse in luxury wedding hosting, with cultural performances and global participation enhancing its significance as a hub for industry innovation and influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Power's IoT-Powered Home Automation Revolution

Tata Power's IoT-Powered Home Automation Revolution

 India
2
Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

 United States
3
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global
4
La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India bets on artificial intelligence to transform education, faces governance test

Who is responsible when AI influences medical decisions?

Future of healthcare security depends on privacy-preserving AI: Here's why

Data-driven farming could rescue West Africa’s cocoa sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026