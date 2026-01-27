Telangana's Urban Electoral Battle: A Test for Political Titans

The Telangana State Election Commission has set the stage for a significant political contest, announcing the timeline for municipal elections in the state slated for February 11. This single-phase election will involve seven municipal corporations and 116 municipalities, capturing the attention of political heavyweights Congress, BJP, and BRS.

State Election Commissioner I. Rani Kumudini outlined the schedule, starting with the issuance of election notices and acceptance of nominations from January 28, with the nomination deadline on January 31. Following scrutiny, the final candidate list will be released on February 3, and voters will head to the polls on February 11, with results expected on February 13.

Security measures are heightened, with Additional DGP Mahesh Bhagwat enforcing the Model Code of Conduct, including checkpoints for cash and flag-marches in sensitive areas. With webcasting across all polling stations, the elections are poised to be a litmus test of political influence and governance in Telangana.

(With inputs from agencies.)