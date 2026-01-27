Left Menu

BAFTA 2023 Awards: Dark Comedy 'One Battle After Another' Leads Nominations

The action-packed dark comedy 'One Battle After Another' led the BAFTA Film Awards nominations, securing 14 nods, including best director and best film. 'Sinners' and 'Hamnet' followed with 13 and 11 nominations, respectively. The awards feature bold storytelling and highlight strong films directed by women.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2026 22:35 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 22:35 IST
BAFTA 2023 Awards: Dark Comedy 'One Battle After Another' Leads Nominations

The action-packed dark comedy "One Battle After Another" dominated the BAFTA Film Awards nominations announced on Tuesday, receiving 14 nods, including recognition for its cast and director Paul Thomas Anderson. This gripping film, starring Leonardo DiCaprio as a washed-up revolutionary, has captured the attention of audiences and critics alike.

Joining the top contenders is "Sinners," a film rooted in the blues music and Black culture of the Segregation-era U.S. South, with 13 nominations. Acclaimed director Ryan Coogler is recognized for his work in both directing and screenplay categories, highlighting a strong year for compelling and diverse storytelling in cinema.

"Hamnet," a film centered around the relationship between William Shakespeare and Agnes, secured 11 nominations, marking the most nominations for a female-directed film in BAFTA history. The competition for best director includes notable talents such as Chloe Zhao, further underscoring the growing recognition of female filmmakers in the industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

 United States
2
SASSA Urges R370 Grant Beneficiaries Without Smartphones to Visit Local Offices

SASSA Urges R370 Grant Beneficiaries Without Smartphones to Visit Local Offi...

 South Africa
3
Root and Brook's Record Stands Propel England to Series Win

Root and Brook's Record Stands Propel England to Series Win

 Global
4
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India bets on artificial intelligence to transform education, faces governance test

Who is responsible when AI influences medical decisions?

Future of healthcare security depends on privacy-preserving AI: Here's why

Data-driven farming could rescue West Africa’s cocoa sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026