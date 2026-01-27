BAFTA 2023 Awards: Dark Comedy 'One Battle After Another' Leads Nominations

The action-packed dark comedy "One Battle After Another" dominated the BAFTA Film Awards nominations announced on Tuesday, receiving 14 nods, including recognition for its cast and director Paul Thomas Anderson. This gripping film, starring Leonardo DiCaprio as a washed-up revolutionary, has captured the attention of audiences and critics alike.

Joining the top contenders is "Sinners," a film rooted in the blues music and Black culture of the Segregation-era U.S. South, with 13 nominations. Acclaimed director Ryan Coogler is recognized for his work in both directing and screenplay categories, highlighting a strong year for compelling and diverse storytelling in cinema.

"Hamnet," a film centered around the relationship between William Shakespeare and Agnes, secured 11 nominations, marking the most nominations for a female-directed film in BAFTA history. The competition for best director includes notable talents such as Chloe Zhao, further underscoring the growing recognition of female filmmakers in the industry.

