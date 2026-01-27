Left Menu

Revitalizing Jammu & Kashmir's Cultural Tapestry: A Call to Action

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha calls for the collective responsibility to carry forward Jammu and Kashmir's cultural heritage as a living tradition. At a Hindi Kavi Sammelan, he highlighted the transformative influence of poetry and the need to balance economic empowerment with cultural preservation for societal progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 27-01-2026 22:34 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 22:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha emphasized the collective responsibility of carrying forward Jammu and Kashmir's cultural heritage at the Akhil Bhartiya Hindi Kavi Sammelan. The event was part of Republic Day celebrations, organized by the Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Languages.

Sinha underlined the importance of revitalizing languages and elevating local culture, stating that efforts began anew in 2020. He urged for this heritage to be advanced as a living tradition, not just a memory.

Highlighting the role of the literary community, Sinha spoke of the need for a society balanced in material progress and cultural richness. He expressed that poetry bridges the tangible and ethereal, offering a vital cultural dimension to society.

(With inputs from agencies.)

