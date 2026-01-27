Left Menu

Revitalizing Wildlife Wonders: National Zoological Park's Rs 400-Crore Makeover

The National Zoological Park in the capital is set for a Rs 400-crore redevelopment to modernize its facilities. The plan includes glass viewing panels, improved animal habitats, expanded veterinary services, and better visitor amenities. Key advisory comes from Reliance's Greens Zoological Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2026 19:03 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 19:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The National Zoological Park in the capital is poised for a transformative Rs 400-crore redevelopment, aimed at enhancing visitor experiences and boosting wildlife welfare, according to officials. The facelift includes modern glass viewing panels, renewed animal habitats, and a significant expansion of veterinary facilities.

The Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, having approved the plan in principle, will provide final clearance, with advisory support from Reliance's Greens Zoological Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre shaping many aspects of the project.

Besides wildlife-centric upgrades, the plan envisions a revamped entrance, improved traffic flow, expanded parking, and rejuvenated visitor facilities, striving for a seamless integration of innovative design and animal conservation standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

