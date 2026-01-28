Avalanche Strikes Sonamarg: Nature's Wrath Caught on Camera

A massive avalanche struck the Sonamarg tourist resort in Jammu and Kashmir late Tuesday night, sending a wave of concern across the region but fortunately resulting in no casualties, according to official reports.

Captured on CCTV, the avalanche barreled through Sonamarg in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district around 10.12 pm, engulfing several buildings in its wake. However, officials confirmed no loss of life.

Authorities had already issued a high-danger avalanche warning on Monday due to the steady build-up of moderate to heavy snowfall across the valley over the previous 24 hours.