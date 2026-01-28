Avalanche Strikes Sonamarg: Nature's Wrath Caught on Camera
A massive avalanche hit the Sonamarg tourist resort in Jammu and Kashmir late Tuesday night. Fortunately, despite its intensity and being captured on CCTV, there were no casualties reported. Authorities had previously issued warnings of potential high-danger avalanches due to continuous heavy snowfall in the region.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 28-01-2026 00:11 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 00:11 IST
- Country:
- India
A massive avalanche struck the Sonamarg tourist resort in Jammu and Kashmir late Tuesday night, sending a wave of concern across the region but fortunately resulting in no casualties, according to official reports.
Captured on CCTV, the avalanche barreled through Sonamarg in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district around 10.12 pm, engulfing several buildings in its wake. However, officials confirmed no loss of life.
Authorities had already issued a high-danger avalanche warning on Monday due to the steady build-up of moderate to heavy snowfall across the valley over the previous 24 hours.
ALSO READ
Heavy Snowfall Strands Travelers and Spurs Heroic Rescues in Kashmir
Winter Storm Sweeps North India: Snowfall Halts Travel and Brings Chill
Snowfall Strands Tourists: Jammu-Srinagar Highway Closed, Flights Cancelled
Snowfall Strands Travelers as Srinagar Flights Cancelled
Uttarakhand's Alpine Wonderland: Fresh Snowfall Drapes High Peaks