Tragic Steel Plant Blast in Chhattisgarh: Safety Norms Thrown into the Spotlight

An explosion at a Chhattisgarh steel plant has led to the deaths of six workers and left five others injured. The blast, occurring during maintenance, revealed significant breaches in safety norms, prompting immediate action by the state government.

Following a preliminary investigation, the Chhattisgarh government sealed kiln no. 1 at the steel plant located in Balodabazar-Bhatapara district. The probe highlighted that essential safety procedures were ignored, placing workers at imminent risk.

Authorities have ordered a halt to all operations at the implicated kiln, demanding strict adherence to safety regulations before resuming. Families of the deceased are slated to receive compensation, while the injured will receive medical allowances as they recover.

(With inputs from agencies.)