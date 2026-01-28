Left Menu

High-Stakes Verdict: Ex-President's Wife Awaits Bribery Ruling

A South Korean court will deliver its verdict on Kim Keon Hee, wife of ousted ex-President Yoon Suk Yeol, who is charged with bribery and other offenses. Prosecutors demand a 15-year jail sentence, alleging she received luxury items for political favors. Both Kim and Yoon deny all charges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 28-01-2026 08:37 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 08:37 IST
High-Stakes Verdict: Ex-President's Wife Awaits Bribery Ruling
  • Country:
  • South Korea

The South Korean legal system is poised for another high-profile decision as a district court delivers its ruling on the case of Kim Keon Hee, wife of former President Yoon Suk Yeol, this Wednesday. Accusations against her include bribery and stock manipulation, potentially leading to a 15-year jail term if found guilty.

Prosecutors have laid out charges, noting that Kim allegedly accepted luxury goods from the Unification Church in exchange for political favors. Further allegations involve influencing political candidacies through stock and funding law violations. Kim continues to refute all charges in the highly scrutinized trial.

Meanwhile, the case also brings attention to former President Yoon, who is undergoing eight separate trials, including charges of insurrection after a brief invocation of martial law in 2024. Yoon, too, denies wrongdoing and is appealing a five-year jail term regarding his arrest obstruction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global
2
Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

 India
3
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
4
La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Tackling Climate Change and Air Pollution Together Is Korea’s Smartest Bet

Why safe water and sanitation remain out of reach despite a decade of global action

Strong Laws, Uneven Results: How Czech Cities Shape the Real Business Environment

Services Power Indonesia’s Economy, but Barriers Still Limit Jobs, Exports, and Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026