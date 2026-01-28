High-Stakes Verdict: Ex-President's Wife Awaits Bribery Ruling

The South Korean legal system is poised for another high-profile decision as a district court delivers its ruling on the case of Kim Keon Hee, wife of former President Yoon Suk Yeol, this Wednesday. Accusations against her include bribery and stock manipulation, potentially leading to a 15-year jail term if found guilty.

Prosecutors have laid out charges, noting that Kim allegedly accepted luxury goods from the Unification Church in exchange for political favors. Further allegations involve influencing political candidacies through stock and funding law violations. Kim continues to refute all charges in the highly scrutinized trial.

Meanwhile, the case also brings attention to former President Yoon, who is undergoing eight separate trials, including charges of insurrection after a brief invocation of martial law in 2024. Yoon, too, denies wrongdoing and is appealing a five-year jail term regarding his arrest obstruction.

