Jessica Pegula's Historic Semi-Finals Leap at Australian Open

Jessica Pegula achieved a career milestone by reaching the semi-finals of the Australian Open, following a convincing 6-3, 7-6(1) triumph over fellow American and fourth seed Amanda Anisimova at Melbourne Park.

Pegula, the tournament's sixth seed, had been halted at the quarter-finals stage over the past three years but showcased her formidable talent to set up a semi-final clash against Elena Rybakina. The Kazakh player had earlier ousted Iga Swiatek from the competition.

Pegula noted her consistent performances at the U.S. Open in previous years, acknowledging her breakthrough in Australia. "I've been waiting for the time when I could break through," she stated. Pegula took an early lead against Anisimova, but her opponent momentarily recovered before Pegula sealed her semi-final berth in a tiebreaker.

(With inputs from agencies.)