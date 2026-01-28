Inspiring Legacy of 'Punjab Kesari': A Tribute to Lala Lajpat Rai

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath honored the renowned freedom fighter Lala Lajpat Rai on his birth anniversary, highlighting the enduring inspiration drawn from Rai's sacrifices and patriotic zeal for 'nation first.' Rai's contributions remain pivotal in India's history.

Lala Lajpat Rai, affectionately known as 'Punjab Kesari,' was born on January 28, 1865, in Punjab's Ferozepur district. A contemporary figure alongside Mahatma Gandhi, Rai played a leading role in mass protests against the Partition of Bengal.

A lifelong advocate of Swadeshi, Rai, in partnership with fellow stalwarts Bipin Chandra Pal and Bal Gangadhar Tilak, famously opposed the Simon Commission in the 1920s. His untimely death followed a police assault during a demonstration, cementing his status as a martyr of the freedom struggle.

