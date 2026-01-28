Left Menu

Farewell to Japan's Last Pandas Amid Diplomatic Strains

Japan bids farewell to its last pandas, Xiao Xiao and Lei Lei, as they return to China amid strained diplomatic relations. The beloved bears' departure marks the end of an era in Japan, where they were first sent in 1972 as a gift symbolizing improving ties between the two nations.

Updated: 28-01-2026 11:20 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 11:20 IST
Japan's cherished pandas, Xiao Xiao and Lei Lei, have returned to China, marking the absence of the iconic bears in Japan for the first time in 50 years. This move comes amid deteriorating diplomatic relations attributed to Japan's new stance on Taiwan, creating doubts over future panda exchanges.

The twin pandas were a major attraction at Tokyo's Ueno Zoo, drawing thousands of visitors before their departure. Initially sent in 1972, the panda pair symbolized a gesture of friendship between China and Japan, but are now part of a long-standing diplomatic tool wielded by Beijing.

Xiao Xiao and Lei Lei, born in 2021 at Ueno Zoo, arrived safely in Sichuan, where they will undergo quarantine at the China Conservation and Research Centre for the Giant Panda. Despite the separation, China retains ownership of all pandas, including those born abroad.

