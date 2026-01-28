Loyal Companion: Dog Guards Owner's Body in Himachal Snowstorm

A heart-wrenching discovery unfolded in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district when rescue teams found a pet dog guarding its owner's body amidst a snowstorm. The loyal Pitbull, named Sheru, stayed by his owner Viksit Rana's side after the teenager went missing with his friend, Piyush Kumar, during a trekking expedition.

Officials stated that the teenagers, avid explorers, embarked on their journey on January 23. Viksit, a resident of Gharer village, and 14-year-old Piyush from Malkota village, vanished while attempting to capture video content. The villagers, along with specialized teams and the district police, launched an extensive search effort.

After three days of relentless searching, rescue operations, aided by the Army, managed to locate the bodies. The poignant scene of Sheru's vigil touched all involved. The retrieved bodies, along with the dedicated pet, were airlifted away, leaving a lasting impression of loyalty and loss.