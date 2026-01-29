Heroic Midnight Rescue: Police Save Lives in Delhi Hotel Blaze

In a dramatic rescue mission, Delhi Police officials saved multiple lives from a hellish blaze that erupted at a hotel in the densely packed Paharganj locality of central Delhi. The fire began in the early hours of Thursday morning, threatening to cause widespread destruction and chaos.

Police personnel risked their own lives by jumping over rooftops and breaking barriers, demonstrating sheer bravery to reach trapped hotel guests. The fire had sealed off the main escape route, leaving many in a perilous situation. Prompt action by officers, alongside firefighters, ensured that the disaster was mitigated.

A senior officer mentioned that the blaze, believed to be caused by an electrical short circuit, began in the hotel's reception area. The fire was reported at around 3 a.m., and although five victims were safely evacuated, three individuals sustained significant burn injuries. Further investigations by authorities are in progress to determine the exact cause.