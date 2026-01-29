Left Menu

Heroic Midnight Rescue: Police Save Lives in Delhi Hotel Blaze

A brave rescue operation by Delhi Police saved five lives and evacuated others from a burning hotel in central Delhi's Paharganj area. Police navigated dangerous conditions to rescue trapped guests, while firefighters containing the fire. An electrical short circuit is suspected as the cause of the fire.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2026 20:19 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 20:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a dramatic rescue mission, Delhi Police officials saved multiple lives from a hellish blaze that erupted at a hotel in the densely packed Paharganj locality of central Delhi. The fire began in the early hours of Thursday morning, threatening to cause widespread destruction and chaos.

Police personnel risked their own lives by jumping over rooftops and breaking barriers, demonstrating sheer bravery to reach trapped hotel guests. The fire had sealed off the main escape route, leaving many in a perilous situation. Prompt action by officers, alongside firefighters, ensured that the disaster was mitigated.

A senior officer mentioned that the blaze, believed to be caused by an electrical short circuit, began in the hotel's reception area. The fire was reported at around 3 a.m., and although five victims were safely evacuated, three individuals sustained significant burn injuries. Further investigations by authorities are in progress to determine the exact cause.

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

