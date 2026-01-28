Left Menu

Arijit Singh's Bold Move: An Exit from Playback Singing

Arijit Singh, famed for hits like 'Tum Hi Ho' and 'Channa Mereya', is stepping away from playback singing, aiming to explore new musical journeys independently. Peers like Neena Gupta and Shreya Ghoshal lauded his decision, highlighting the impact on the music industry and potential for artistic growth.

Updated: 28-01-2026 17:56 IST
Arijit Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Arijit Singh, one of Hindi cinema's most prominent voices, has announced that he will step back from playback singing to pursue independent music projects. His decision, acknowledged by fellow artists as brave, marks a significant shift in the industry.

Neena Gupta praised Singh's choice, suggesting it's an admirable move away from being 'stuck in a rut'. She believes Singh's exploration of new musical paths could lead to exciting creative developments.

Shreya Ghoshal and Sona Mohapatra echoed this sentiment, seeing it as an evolution rather than an ending. As Singh chooses to step aside, there's anticipation about what he will produce independently and excitement about opportunities for emerging talent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

