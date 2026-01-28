Netherlands and Bangladesh Secure T20 World Cup Spots

The Netherlands and Bangladesh have successfully claimed two of the four coveted spots available for the 2026 ICC Women's T20 World Cup. This achievement marks a significant milestone, particularly for the Netherlands, who will participate in their inaugural T20 World Cup after outpacing the USA by the DLS method.

Bangladesh joined the Dutch in celebration following their 39-run victory over Thailand. Sobhana Mostary showcased her prowess by scoring 59 runs, helping her team secure their place in the upcoming tournament. In a parallel match, Scotland defeated Ireland, with Kathryn Bryce excelling both with bat and ball to win by the same margin.

The Netherlands' path to victory was paved by quick scoring, resulting in a 21-run triumph over the USA. With impressive performances from players like Heather Siegers and Phebe Molkenboer, they confirmed their participation in the event taking place in England and Wales from June 12 to July 5. Meanwhile, Bangladesh's strategic century stand, powered by Juairiya Ferdous and Sobhana, ensured their place in the World Cup for the seventh consecutive time.

(With inputs from agencies.)