Cinema Icons Mourn Tragic Demise of Ajit Pawar in Plane Crash
Cinema figures like Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, and Pawan Kalyan shared their grief at Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's sudden death in a plane crash. Several prominent personalities expressed their heartfelt condolences, highlighting Pawar's dedication to public service and lamenting his untimely passing.
New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2026 19:58 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 19:58 IST
- India
The film industry is in mourning following the unexpected death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who tragically lost his life in an aircraft crash in Pune district.
Prominent cinema personalities, including Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn, have taken to social media to express their deep shock and convey condolences to Pawar's family.
Pawar was remembered not only for his public service but also his personal kindness, leaving an irreplaceable void in the lives of many whom he touched.
