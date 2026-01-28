Cinema Icons Mourn Tragic Demise of Ajit Pawar in Plane Crash

The film industry is in mourning following the unexpected death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who tragically lost his life in an aircraft crash in Pune district.

Prominent cinema personalities, including Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn, have taken to social media to express their deep shock and convey condolences to Pawar's family.

Pawar was remembered not only for his public service but also his personal kindness, leaving an irreplaceable void in the lives of many whom he touched.

(With inputs from agencies.)