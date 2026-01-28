BAFTA Nominations: 'One Battle After Another' Takes Lead, Ye's Apology, and New BTS Concerts in Mexico

'One Battle After Another,' a dark comedy starring Leonardo DiCaprio, leads the BAFTA nominations with 14 nods, including five for its cast. Meanwhile, Mattel unveils a doll line inspired by the popular film 'KPop Demon Hunters,' which became a Netflix hit with over 500 million views.

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, issued a public apology for past antisemitic comments, attributing his behavior to an undiagnosed brain injury and bipolar disorder. His statement appeared in a full-page advertisement in the Wall Street Journal.

The international appeal of K-pop continues as Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum requests more BTS concerts from South Korea's President. Additionally, composer Philip Glass pulls his 'Lincoln' symphony from the Kennedy Center due to conflicts with the venue's current administration.

