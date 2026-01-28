Left Menu

Kerala Greenlights High-Speed RRTS Project to Boost Connectivity

The Kerala government has approved the implementation of a Regional Rapid Transit System to connect regions from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod. The phased project aims to enhance economic and social growth by reducing travel time and improving connectivity. A Memorandum of Understanding with the Centre will follow consultations.

Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 28-01-2026 22:12 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 22:12 IST
  • India

The Kerala government has granted preliminary approval for a Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), signaling a transformative step for the state's transport infrastructure. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan chaired the Cabinet meeting where the decision was made, and efforts to engage with the Centre will follow.

Spanning 583 km from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod, the RRTS aims to enhance economic and social dynamics by improving regional connectivity. Unlike the previously stalled K-Rail project, the RRTS has a more practical, socially acceptable plan, inspired by the success of the Delhi-Meerut corridor. Construction is set for 2027, with completion anticipated by 2033.

The project's phased implementation will first focus on crucial sectors, incorporating urban metro systems like the Kochi Metro. With the support of international financial institutions, Kerala aims to establish a multi-modal transport network, minimizing public opposition and land acquisition challenges while boosting employment and educational opportunities.

