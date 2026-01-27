Mattel's New 'KPop Demon Hunters' Dolls Set to Thrill Fans

Mattel has announced an exciting new line-up of dolls inspired by the blockbuster Netflix film 'KPop Demon Hunters,' which is set to hit stores later this year.

The release comes as part of Mattel's strategy to leverage the film's massive success, with over 500 million views since its June release.

Executives see the franchise's evergreen potential, with toy launches slated to enhance brand appeal across the entertainment industry.

