Mattel's New 'KPop Demon Hunters' Dolls Set to Thrill Fans
Mattel unveils a new line-up of 'KPop Demon Hunters' dolls following the success of the Netflix film. Scheduled for release this summer, the dolls aim to capitalize on the film's popularity. As Mattel shifts toward becoming an entertainment powerhouse, it partners with Netflix to enhance brand value through merchandise and upcoming film adaptations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2026 20:39 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 20:39 IST
Mattel has announced an exciting new line-up of dolls inspired by the blockbuster Netflix film 'KPop Demon Hunters,' which is set to hit stores later this year.
The release comes as part of Mattel's strategy to leverage the film's massive success, with over 500 million views since its June release.
Executives see the franchise's evergreen potential, with toy launches slated to enhance brand appeal across the entertainment industry.
(With inputs from agencies.)
