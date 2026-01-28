Guy Ritchie's 'In The Grey' Set for April 2026 Theatrical Release

Black Bear Pictures has slated the theatrical release of Guy Ritchie's highly anticipated action thriller 'In The Grey' for April 10, 2026. The film was initially set for a January 2025 release but was pulled from Lionsgate's lineup before Black Bear secured U.S. distribution rights. Lionsgate will still manage digital and pay-TV releases in collaboration with Black Bear, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

'In The Grey,' starring an ensemble cast including Jake Gyllenhaal, Henry Cavill, and Eiza Gonzalez, showcases Ritchie's renowned style, blending gripping action with trademark wit. Black Bear's U.S. distribution president, Benjamin Kramer, praised the partnership with Lionsgate for its pivotal role in the distribution strategy. The plot follows a covert team tasked with reclaiming a billion-dollar fortune from a despot, leading to intense conflicts and strategic warfare.

The movie is produced by Guy Ritchie and Ivan Atkinson for Toff Guy, John Friedberg for Black Bear, and Dave Caplan for C2. 'In The Grey' enhances Black Bear's 2026 lineup, joining thrillers like 'Shelter' with Jason Statham, set for a January release, according to the publication.

(With inputs from agencies.)