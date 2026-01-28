Digital Leap: Ayush Ministry Partners with Zepto for Online Wellness Access
The Ayush Ministry signed an MoU with Zepto to enhance online access to Ayush products. This partnership aims to boost digital discovery and ensure quality compliance, aligning with Prime Minister Modi's vision to integrate traditional knowledge with modern technology and open new markets for AYUSH manufacturers.
The Ayush Ministry has entered into a significant partnership with Zepto Limited, aiming to facilitate the online availability of Ayush medicines and wellness products countrywide. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) strives to enhance digital discovery and build consumer trust in traditional healthcare products by ensuring strict quality compliance.
By joining forces with Zepto, an Indian quick-commerce enterprise, the ministry seeks to harness innovative digital platforms to improve access to trusted AYUSH wellness products. Union Ayush Minister Prataprao Jadhav emphasized the critical role of Indian startups in this endeavor, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of fusing traditional knowledge systems with the nation's modern digital infrastructure.
This collaboration outlines a structured path for AYUSH manufacturers, especially MSMEs, to reach a wider digital consumer base. It focuses on maintaining product quality, regulatory compliance, and public trust, with AYUSH Quality Mark as a hallmark of assurance. This is part of a broader initiative to empower consumer choice and open market opportunities for traditional health products in the digital realm.
(With inputs from agencies.)
