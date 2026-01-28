Royal Vision: King Charles' Green Crusade on Film

In an unprecedented move, King Charles will host the premiere of a film at his Windsor Castle residence. The documentary, 'Finding Harmony: A King's Vision', outlines the monarch's lifelong advocacy for environmental causes.

Featuring insights from the King himself and notable figures such as Al Gore, the film highlights Charles' efforts in raising environmental awareness despite occasional ridicule and skepticism.

Amid performances by respected actors and global environmental issues, the documentary will be streamed on Amazon Prime, aiming to inspire a positive change in addressing climate concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)