FBI Executes Search Amid 2020 Election Probe

The FBI executed a court-approved search at an Atlanta location related to a possible 2020 presidential election interference investigation. The Fulton County Election Hub was targeted, but details remain limited. An FBI spokesperson confirmed the ongoing investigation, with no further information released at this time.

Updated: 29-01-2026 00:22 IST
FBI Executes Search Amid 2020 Election Probe
The Federal Bureau of Investigation carried out a court-approved search operation on Wednesday, amid reports suggesting its connection to a probe into potential interference in the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

An FBI spokesperson confirmed to Reuters that the search is being conducted at an address in Atlanta, home to the Fulton County Election Hub and Operation Center. This location has drawn interest as part of the wider investigation.

The investigation is ongoing, and the FBI has not released any additional details about the operation or its findings. The federal agency remains tight-lipped as the inquiry progresses.

