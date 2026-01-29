Stalemate Over Donetsk: The Final Frontier in Ukraine Peace Talks
U.S.-mediated talks struggle to resolve the territorial issue of Donetsk, a sticking point in Russia-Ukraine negotiations. Moscow insists on full control, whereas Kyiv resists territorial concessions. Despite difficulties, discussions continue with U.S. involvement, marked by pressure for a peace deal and security guarantees for Ukraine.
Active U.S.-mediated discussions are ongoing to address the territorial issue of Donetsk, a significant challenge in negotiations to end Russia's aggressive campaign in Ukraine, according to U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
President Vladimir Putin remains adamant about seizing the entire Donbas region, which includes Donetsk, while Kyiv refuses to concede, a sentiment echoed by public opinion. Rubio acknowledged the complexities and high stakes at a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing, indicating the potential for U.S. involvement in further talks.
Recent negotiations in Abu Dhabi ended without resolution but show a willingness from both sides to engage further. The Trump administration's demands for Ukraine to concede underlies ongoing dialogue, with further talks planned next week.
(With inputs from agencies.)
