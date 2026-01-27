India Shines at Gulfood 2026: A Global Showcase of Innovation and Sustainability

The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) of India's commerce ministry has unveiled that 161 exhibitors are spotlighting the nation's prowess at the prestigious Gulfood 2026 event. This global exhibition showcases an extensive range of sectors including processed foods, fresh produce, and frozen goods.

India's significant presence at Gulfood 2026 underscores its strategic position as a reliable hub for sourcing and a major player in contributing to global food security and supply chains. The event highlights India's participation spread across a substantial exhibition space of 1,434 square meters.

The event, which features participants from 25 states, is being held in Dubai's Expo City, where cutting-edge innovations, technology-driven solutions, and export-enabling offerings are in the spotlight. Gulfood 2026, held across two primary venues, emphasizes sustainability and the future of food systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)