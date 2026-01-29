Disarming Gaza: The Path to Peace
The U.S. proposes a plan for Gaza's demilitarization, involving weapon decommissioning through a buyback program. This forms part of a peace deal tying further Israeli withdrawal to Hamas disarmament. The international community supports the initiative, despite challenges in executing the plan.
In a strategic initiative, the United States proposed demilitarizing Gaza by decommissioning weapons through an internationally funded buyback program, as detailed to the U.N. Security Council.
Under this plan, which is part of a ceasefire agreement brokered by President Donald Trump, Israeli troop withdrawals will be contingent on Hamas relinquishing its arsenal, according to U.S. Ambassador Mike Waltz.
While discussions are ongoing, the demand is that Hamas disarm completely, with international monitors overseeing the process amidst ongoing coordination with Palestinian factions and mediators.
(With inputs from agencies.)
