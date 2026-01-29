Left Menu

France Joins EU in Backing IRGC Terrorist Designation

France has decided to support listing Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization in the EU, reversing its previous hesitance. This decision aligns with the EU's efforts to address Iran's crackdown on protests. The move could impact diplomatic ties in the region.

In a significant policy shift, France has agreed to support the inclusion of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on the European Union's list of terrorist organizations.

This decision comes amid heightened tensions following a crackdown on protests within Iran, which has already led to thousands of deaths and arrests.

While other EU nations have advocated this move, France's prior reluctance was due to concerns about diplomatic repercussions with Iran, particularly regarding European citizens held there.

