France Joins EU in Backing IRGC Terrorist Designation

In a significant policy shift, France has agreed to support the inclusion of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on the European Union's list of terrorist organizations.

This decision comes amid heightened tensions following a crackdown on protests within Iran, which has already led to thousands of deaths and arrests.

While other EU nations have advocated this move, France's prior reluctance was due to concerns about diplomatic repercussions with Iran, particularly regarding European citizens held there.

(With inputs from agencies.)