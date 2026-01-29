Enhanced Safety Measures for Amarnath Yatra Underway
Preparations for the Amarnath Yatra in the Kashmir Himalayas focus on marking disaster-prone areas along the routes. Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo emphasized timely infrastructure development and health preparedness. Coordination between departments is crucial, with improvements planned for pilgrim safety and facility adequacy, including medical support and RFID registration.
The Amarnath Yatra, a revered pilgrimage in the south Kashmir Himalayas, will see enhanced safety measures this year as officials work to mark vulnerable areas along its routes. Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo has instructed divisional administrations in Anantnag and Ganderbal to identify high-risk zones ahead of the yatra.
Dulloo, presiding over the 15th High-Level Committee meeting of the Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board, underscored the importance of advance planning and timely execution. He emphasized that infrastructure should be finalized promptly to ensure seamless yatra arrangements. This includes the prohibition of temporary structures in disaster-prone zones on both the Pahalgam and Baltal routes.
The chief secretary's directives extend to health preparedness, ensuring adequate medical staffing and facility functionality at key points. Pilgrims will need RFID registration and valid health certificates. The meeting also covered ongoing infrastructure upgrades, disaster mitigation efforts, and service provisions for pilgrims, including labor and pony services registration.
