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Twin States: Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh Forge Path to Growth

Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh are collaborating on economic growth, employment, and regional development, as announced by Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav. The states are exploring cooperative projects, including water-sharing initiatives like the Parvati-Kalisindh-Chambal project. Yadav emphasized joint efforts for prosperity and urged stakeholders to participate in strengthening economic ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 21-03-2026 19:00 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 19:00 IST
Twin States: Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh Forge Path to Growth
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move towards regional development, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh are joining forces across several sectors, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced on Saturday. Speaking at an investment session, Yadav highlighted the symbiotic potential shared by the two states, referring to them as 'twin brothers' with shared growth prospects.

Yadav underscored the importance of inter-state collaboration on key projects, particularly emphasizing the Parvati-Kalisindh-Chambal (PKC) water-sharing initiative. He pointed out that such coordinated efforts are essential for optimal utilization of shared resources, benefiting both states significantly.

The Chief Minister urged stakeholders to proactively engage in fostering economic ties, stressing that the current climate is ripe for collective progress. With both governments committed to initiatives spanning infrastructure, water management, and employment, the collaborative future looks promising.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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