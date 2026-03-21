Twin States: Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh Forge Path to Growth

In a decisive move towards regional development, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh are joining forces across several sectors, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced on Saturday. Speaking at an investment session, Yadav highlighted the symbiotic potential shared by the two states, referring to them as 'twin brothers' with shared growth prospects.

Yadav underscored the importance of inter-state collaboration on key projects, particularly emphasizing the Parvati-Kalisindh-Chambal (PKC) water-sharing initiative. He pointed out that such coordinated efforts are essential for optimal utilization of shared resources, benefiting both states significantly.

The Chief Minister urged stakeholders to proactively engage in fostering economic ties, stressing that the current climate is ripe for collective progress. With both governments committed to initiatives spanning infrastructure, water management, and employment, the collaborative future looks promising.

(With inputs from agencies.)