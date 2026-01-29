Left Menu

Enhanced Funding Boosts Sabarimala Master Plan Initiatives

The Kerala government has increased funding for the Sabarimala Master Plan to Rs 30 crore, focusing on sustainable facilities, environmental conservation, and regional development. Funds are also allocated for the Clean Pampa project and the development of pilgrim roads and airport project expenses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 29-01-2026 17:58 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 17:58 IST
Enhanced Funding Boosts Sabarimala Master Plan Initiatives
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala government has announced an increase in funding for the Sabarimala Master Plan, raising the budget to Rs 30 crore. State Finance Minister K N Balagopal stated the plan focuses on providing sustainable facilities for pilgrims and conserving the environment.

A significant portion of this budget will be directed towards the 'Clean Pampa' project, aimed at making the Pampa River pollution-free. Pampa is integral to Kerala's cultural and religious activities, hosting the Sabarimala temple and Maramon convention along its banks.

Additionally, the state has allocated Rs 15 crore for improving pilgrim roads in the Pathanamthitta and Kottayam districts, and Rs 4.96 crore for expenses related to the new Sabarimala Greenfield Airport project and EPC contract payments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

 United Kingdom
2
PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantage

PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantag...

 India
3
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India
4
Telangana's Phone Tapping Scandal: KCR Summoned for Questioning

Telangana's Phone Tapping Scandal: KCR Summoned for Questioning

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026