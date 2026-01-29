Enhanced Funding Boosts Sabarimala Master Plan Initiatives
The Kerala government has increased funding for the Sabarimala Master Plan to Rs 30 crore, focusing on sustainable facilities, environmental conservation, and regional development. Funds are also allocated for the Clean Pampa project and the development of pilgrim roads and airport project expenses.
- Country:
- India
The Kerala government has announced an increase in funding for the Sabarimala Master Plan, raising the budget to Rs 30 crore. State Finance Minister K N Balagopal stated the plan focuses on providing sustainable facilities for pilgrims and conserving the environment.
A significant portion of this budget will be directed towards the 'Clean Pampa' project, aimed at making the Pampa River pollution-free. Pampa is integral to Kerala's cultural and religious activities, hosting the Sabarimala temple and Maramon convention along its banks.
Additionally, the state has allocated Rs 15 crore for improving pilgrim roads in the Pathanamthitta and Kottayam districts, and Rs 4.96 crore for expenses related to the new Sabarimala Greenfield Airport project and EPC contract payments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kerala's Global Vision: Harnessing Diaspora Expertise for Development
Kerala High Court's New Guidelines to Tackle Temple Mismanagement
Kerala's 'People-Centric' Budget: Welfare and Controversy in Election Year
Kerala's Ambitious Budget Aims for Welfare and Growth Amidst Political Tensions
Kerala's Sabarimala Gold Mystery: New Prosecutor Takes Charge