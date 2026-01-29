Enhanced Funding Boosts Sabarimala Master Plan Initiatives

The Kerala government has announced an increase in funding for the Sabarimala Master Plan, raising the budget to Rs 30 crore. State Finance Minister K N Balagopal stated the plan focuses on providing sustainable facilities for pilgrims and conserving the environment.

A significant portion of this budget will be directed towards the 'Clean Pampa' project, aimed at making the Pampa River pollution-free. Pampa is integral to Kerala's cultural and religious activities, hosting the Sabarimala temple and Maramon convention along its banks.

Additionally, the state has allocated Rs 15 crore for improving pilgrim roads in the Pathanamthitta and Kottayam districts, and Rs 4.96 crore for expenses related to the new Sabarimala Greenfield Airport project and EPC contract payments.

