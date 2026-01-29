Kerala High Court's New Guidelines to Tackle Temple Mismanagement

The Kerala High Court on Thursday unveiled detailed guidelines aimed at ensuring the prompt reporting of any lapses, misconduct, or irregularities in temples overseen by the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB). Justices Raja Vijayaraghavan V and K V Jayakumar insisted on a mechanism to detect any such issues swiftly.

The court mandated the Vigilance Wing of the TDB to separate its focus between the Lord Ayyappa Temple and other temples under its jurisdiction, ensuring that vigilance is maintained. The Sabarimala shrine, in particular, will be under heightened surveillance during peak seasons.

Quarterly reports on the effectiveness of these measures are to be submitted to the TDB, followed by swift corrective actions if necessary. The guidelines aim to maintain transparency, accountability, and prevent mismanagement in temple activities.

