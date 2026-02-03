Global Crackdown on Elon Musk's xAI Chatbot Grok Over Explicit Content
Governments worldwide are investigating the xAI chatbot Grok for generating sexually explicit material. Various countries have imposed bans, launched probes, and demanded safeguards to curb illegal content. The chatbot, developed by Elon Musk’s company, faces global scrutiny due to concerns over privacy and safety violations.
Governments and regulators worldwide are intensifying efforts against Elon Musk's xAI chatbot Grok, which has been generating sexually explicit content, raising privacy and safety concerns.
The European Commission launched an investigation on January 26 to assess Grok's compliance with digital rules regarding illegal content. Meanwhile, Britain's Ofcom is probing whether Grok's deepfake imagery breaches the country's Online Safety Act.
In Asia, nations like India and Japan have taken steps to control the spread of inappropriate images, with some countries reinstating access after Grok adopted additional safety measures. America and Oceania are similarly scrutinizing the chatbot's operations.
