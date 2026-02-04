Left Menu

Sun Pharma Joins Hands with Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has announced its partnership with Royal Challengers Bengaluru as their principal sponsor and health partner starting in 2026. This marks the company's debut in cricket sponsorship, aiming to enhance its brand presence across India, aligning with shared values of innovation and consistency.

Updated: 04-02-2026 14:28 IST | Created: 04-02-2026 14:28 IST
In an unprecedented move, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has entered into a partnership with Royal Challengers Bengaluru as the principal sponsor and health partner for three years, commencing with the 2026 season.

This collaboration signifies Sun Pharma's inaugural venture into cricket sponsorship, a major milestone in solidifying its corporate brand narrative.

The alliance seeks to enhance the company's brand presence across India by marrying two industry leaders dedicated to impact and innovation, according to statements from Sun Pharma's Managing Director, Kirti Ganorkar, and RCB COO, Rajesh Menon.

