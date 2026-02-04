Sun Pharma Joins Hands with Royal Challengers Bengaluru

In an unprecedented move, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has entered into a partnership with Royal Challengers Bengaluru as the principal sponsor and health partner for three years, commencing with the 2026 season.

This collaboration signifies Sun Pharma's inaugural venture into cricket sponsorship, a major milestone in solidifying its corporate brand narrative.

The alliance seeks to enhance the company's brand presence across India by marrying two industry leaders dedicated to impact and innovation, according to statements from Sun Pharma's Managing Director, Kirti Ganorkar, and RCB COO, Rajesh Menon.

(With inputs from agencies.)